ISL: East Bengal Ropes in Defender Sarthak Golui on a 3-Year Deal

East Bengal have signed Sarthak Golui, a former Mumbai City FC and Mohun Bagan defender, on a three-year deal ahead of the new Indian Super League season.

Sarthak Golui has become a trusted name among Bengali defenders in recent years. He is now finally back to the red-gold brigade after his stint in Bangalore last year. This gifted footballer has previously played for East Bengal.

Ahead of the new season, East Bengal have consolidated their defence by adding Sarthak to the team.

Sarthak Golui started his journey at the AIFF Elite academy. His skills in the youth league drew the attention of Mohun Bagan scouts, and he was signed for the 2017 season.

Later in his career, the now 24-year-old played for FC Pune City, Mohun Bagan, and Mumbai City FC. East Bengal signed the defender on a season-long loan contract from the Mumbai club for the 2020-21 ISL season. He appeared in five games for them, scoring one goal. Golui then signed with Bengaluru FC last season and appeared in only three ISL 2021 matches for them.

Golui, who was born in Kolkata, has also represented the national team three times. He is now one of the most reliable right-backs in the country, and his arrival will undoubtedly bolster East Bengal’s season-long prospects.

Meanwhile, club officials have already started putting together their roster for the forthcoming season. They have already initiated discussions with Nabi Hussain Khan, Mahitosh Roy, Dip Saha, Suryash Jaiswal, and Aditya Patra. ISL players Mohammed Rakip and Ivan Gonzalez have also been recently signed by the Kolkata Club.

The Kolkata-based club also seems to be in negotiations with Vishal Kaith and Jerry of Chennaiyin FC for the ISL 2022-23 league. They have also initiated negotiations with a well-known coach with ISL coaching experience.

