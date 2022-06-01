ISL: Goalkeeper Arshdeep Singh Departs Odisha FC after Three Seasons

Odisha FC have announced that goalkeeper Arshdeep Singh has departed the club after three seasons with the club though a post on their social media handles on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old joined the club ahead of Indian Super League (ISL) 2019-20 from Minerva Punjab FC and straightaway made a mark in the league. Although he made just eight appearances for Odisha FC in his first season in the ISL, his talent was there to see.

He played 16 matches in the following campaign, becoming Odisha FC’s No. 1 goalkeeper and continued that form into ISL 2021-22 before an injury hampered his season.

Arshdeep has made 116 saves in his ISL career so far, averaging 3.5 saves per match. He has a very creditable save percentage of 65.53.

Despite his young age, Arshdeep has portrayed great maturity in goal which has led him to be considered one of the best young goalkeepers in India.

“I’ve been at the club for three years. It’s been a great journey with Odisha FC. It’s been my family and it’s never a nice feeling to leave your family. But sometimes you have to do what is best for you and the club. Maybe some day, I will be back here again," an emotional Arshdeep in his farewell video with the club.

In Kamaljit Singh, Odisha FC have an able man to take the mantle forward between the sticks and the Juggernauts will be hoping he can emulate or even better the success that Arshdeep Singh enjoyed at the club.

