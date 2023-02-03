Bengaluru FC have secured the long-term presence of goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu between their sticks as the custodian has put pen to paper on a five-year contract that will keep him at the club till 2028, the club announced on Friday.

The 31-year-old who joined the club in 2017 after becoming the first Indian player to play in the UEFA Europa League at Norway’s Stabaek FC has been a mainstay in Bengaluru FC’s starting XI since and has gone from strength to strength also making the starting spot in the Indian national team his own.

During this time with Bengaluru FC, Sandhu has won three trophies which include the Indian Super League (ISL) title in 2018-19, the Super Cup in 2018 and most recently the Durand Cup in 2022.

“I’m pleased to have extended my stay at Bengaluru FC, a club that has always shown faith in my abilities. The way the club and the city embraced me and the love shown by the supporters makes me believe that this is the best place for me to continue my journey," said Gurpreet, after completing the formalities on his new deal.

Gurpreet has made over a century of appearances for the club across all competitions and was part of the Blues' title-winning squad in 2018-19. He is also a two-time Golden Glove winner.

“Gurpreet has been a big influence on the club ever since he arrived in 2017, and we didn’t see a reason why that shouldn’t continue. In committing his long-term future to Bengaluru FC, we feel both him, and the club, have made a statement. I wish him the best, and believe he will continue to grow and get better at this football club," said Mustafa Ghouse, CEO of JSW Sports.

The Bengaluru FC goalkeeper also took to Twitter to express his delight at extending his stay with the Blues.

Sandhu’s first task since signing the extension will be to guide Bengaluru FC to the ISL playoffs. The Blues currently sit in seventh place but are just one point behind Odisha FC who could only manage a draw against Chennaiyin FC on Thursday.

