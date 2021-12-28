ISL: Jose Manolo Diaz Quits as SC East Bengal Coach, Renedy Singh to Take Interim Charge

SC East Bengal and Jose Manolo Diaz have parted ways by mutual agreement. The Spanish tactician who took over the reins from former Liverpool striker Robbie Fowler was in charge of the Red and Gold brigade for a little over three months.

“SC East Bengal confirms that Jose Manuel Diaz and his deputy Angel Puebla Garcia have mutually agreed to part ways due to personal reasons," SCEB said in a statement.

“Former India captain and our assistant coach Renedy Singh has taken over charge as interim head coach," the statement added.

“We thank Jose and Angel for their contribution and support to the team in the ongoing season. I wish both of them all the best for their future endeavours," said SC East Bengal CEO Col. Shivaji Samaddar.

SC East Bengal will take on Bengaluru FC in their nest ISL game on January 4 in Bambolim.

