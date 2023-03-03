ISL: Kerala Blasters Abandon Playoff Match After Sunil Chhetri's Controversial Goal, Fans Compare it to Ashwin's Mankad

Kerala Blasters abandoned their Indian Super League 2022-23 playoff match against Bengaluru FC after a quickly taken free-kick from Sunil Chhetri sparked a massive controversy at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday.

With the game tied at 0-0 in added time, Bengaluru were given a free-kick which Chhetri poked into the goal that sparked outrage from Kerala Blasters fans and coach Ivan Vukomanovic.

While the Blasters’ goalie Prabhsukhan Gill was still trying to get his wall sorted it, Chhetri took the free-kick quickly after which Bengaluru fans started to celebrate, and so did the players, but the Tuskers’ players surrounded the referee Crystal John.

In the aftermath, coach Vukomanovic asked his players to come off the field and they walked straight down the tunnel abandoning the playoff tie.

After confusion reigned supreme for more than 20 odd minutes, the match was finally called to a halt as Bengaluru progressed to the semifinals.

Fans meanwhile were left divided on Twitter after the controversial goal from Chhetri which fans compared to Ravichran Ashwin mankading Jos Butter in IPL.

Check how fans reacted:

After much deliberation, Bengaluru FC were given the victory following Kerala Blasters’ walk-off.

The win sees the Mighty Blues secure their semifinal place and they will take on the ISL shield winners Mumbai City FC in the first semifinal on 7 March, while the winners of the second playoff between ATK Mohun Bagan and Odisha FC on Saturday will meet Hyderabad FC in the second semifinal.

