ISL: NorthEast United FC’s Khalid Jamil Blasts Foreign Coaches, Says They Have 'Huge Egos'

Khalid Jamil is a livid person these days. The NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) head coach, who broke new ground for Indian coaches as he guided the Highlanders to the Indian Super League (ISL) semi-finals last season, said the mindset of foreign coaches needs to change.

The 44-year-old’s performance as an interim coach last season earned him the top coaching job at NEUFC ahead of the ongoing season. While he became the first Indian to be handed the head coach position on a permanent basis, however, things started getting out of hand after the initial days.

ISL 2021-22: HOME | FIXTURES | RESULTS | POINTS TABLE | PHOTOS

Advertisement

Speaking to The Telegraph, Jamil said the NEUFC management appointed a Technical Director and that move has “disturbed the equilibrium". NEUFC had appointed Ohad Efrat as the team’s Technical Director for better results and the Israeli seems to be calling the shots since taking over.

“They (management) brought in a technical director and that disturbed the equilibrium," Jamil told the publication. “I kept mum for the team’s sake. And the TD started treating me like dirt. I am the head coach yet I have no clue about the team composition and strategies," he added.

He mentioned that foreign coaches think the Indians do not have any understanding of the game and this mindset needs to change.

“It’s happening in every team in ISL. Most of the Indians are keeping mum because we, in general, are patient and do not want to disturb the team’s morale," Jamil explained.

“The foreign coaches have huge egos and think they are the best in the business. For example, our TD was livid that I did not give him credit last year when we were getting results. Why should I when he was not in the decision-making. This year he is trying to settle scores," he added.

Jamil also had some harsh words for his wards as well. “They complained I am making them work hard. Now what do they expect? A 15-minute training session? I wanted them to practise twice daily and they acted as if it was a mistake on my part," he lamented.

Advertisement

“The senior foreign players started to cause trouble in the dressing room. There are too many groups," the 44-year-old remarked.

On being asked why he was speaking when it was their team’s last match this season, Jamil said," I did it for the team’s sake. I kept quiet despite all the humiliation heaped on me because I wanted the league to end."

Currently, NEUFC, after last week’s 2-3 loss to Jamshedpur FC, slipped to the second-last position in the points table with 13 points from 19 matches. They will play their last league match against SC East Bengal on Monday.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.