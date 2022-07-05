ISL Transfer News: Bengaluru FC Sign Hira Mondal; Carl McHugh and Halicharan Narzary Extend Contracts

Bengaluru FC, on Tuesday, announced the signing of full-back Hira Mondal on a two-year deal that runs through until the end of the 2023-24 season. The 25-year-old, who most recently turned out for SC East Bengal in the Indian Super League, is the Blues’ fifth signing under Simon Grayson, following the acquisitions of Prabir Das, Javi Hernandez, Faisal Ali and Amrit Gope.

Named in the I-League’s Team of the Season for 2020-21 following a string of stellar performances for Mohammedan SC, Mondal signed a one-year deal with SC East Bengal in 2021. The rookie was a standout performer in a rather tricky Indian Super League (ISL) season for the Red And Gold brigade, one in which they finished bottom.

Advertisement

A full-back who loves to push forward into attacking positions, Mondal has previously turned out for Kolkata-based sides Rainbow SC, Tollygunge Agragami and Peerless, having started his youth career with Calcutta Port Trust in 2015.

“I’m really very happy to join Bengaluru FC, a team that has been among the most successful in the last decade of Indian football. The core of the Indian National team plays for BFC, and to think that I will be able to share a dressing room with them is an amazing feeling. I want to make the most of this experience and give my best both on and off the pitch," said Mondal, following the completion of formalities on his deal.

Carl McHugh stays at ATK Mohun Bagan

Midfielder Carl McHugh has signed a two-year extension with ATK Mohun Bagan which is set to keep him at the club till 2024, the club announced on Tuesday.

McHugh who has been part of ATK Mohun Bagan squad for the last two seasons has been a consistent performer for the Mariners having made 39 appearances during that period.

Advertisement

The Irishman joined the ISL in 2019 when he joined ATK FC and helped them win the ISL title.

The 29-year-old remains a key part of Juan Ferrando’s plans at the club and is certain to play a vital role not just in the ISL but also in the Mariners’ AFC Cup campaign.

Advertisement

Halicharan Narzary Extends Hyderabad FC Contract

The scorer of the winning penalty in the 2021-22 Indian Super League final, Halicharan Narzary has signed a new contract with Hyderabad FC, the club announced on Tuesday.

ALSO READ | Chennaiyin FC Sign Local Boys Lijo Francis and Jockson Dhas

Advertisement

“I am super excited to extend my stay with this wonderful club," said Narzary after penning his new deal that will keep him at the club until the end of 2022-23 season.

“I am thrilled to be a part of this group again and I cannot wait for the new season to get started," he added.

The 28-year-old is one of the most experienced wingers in the country with 84 appearances to his name in the ISL.

Advertisement

He joined Hyderabad FC back in 2020 and has since been a trusted name on the team sheet for Manolo Marquez.

Narzary played every game in his first season at the club and scored important goals that almost took HFC over the line.

Last season, he picked up an injury in the first game of the season and missed a few months of action. But Manolo kept his trust in the winger as Narzary fought back from injury, and helped the team in the final games of the league stage, before scoring the all-important penalty in the ISL final that made Hyderabad the Champions of India.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.