'It Was Great Injustice'- Xavi Hernandez Expresses Disappointment After Team's Loss to Inter Milan

FC Barcelona’s coach Xavi Hernandez was left disappointed with the great injustice after Barcelona’s 1-0 defeat from Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League.

The dreadful decision by the VAR not to award them a late penalty after a handball in the Inter penalty area, left Hernandez frustrated and outraged. Reflecting on the same, he said,

“We feel that it was a great injustice. This is how I feel and I cannot hide it. I am outraged, it is a great injustice. I think the referee should come face us and talk to us. He is a very important figure in this sport. Instead, he goes away and nothing happens. He should come here and give us an explanation, because we did not understand what happened."

He further admitted that his team lacked dynamism in the first half but showcased great spirit in the final half and hour of the game.

“I think that in the second half we played well, the last half hour was really good, I think we pressed them and we tried. The first half was not good, we were not at the level required by the Champions League, and we need to acknowledge that. We must play with more dynamism and pace, more circulation of the ball. We talked about it at half-time, and the second half was much better," Hernandez added.

Hakan Calhanoglu scored the only goal of the game as the Nezzazuri went three points clear of Barcelona in their group. Barca were playing without Ronald Araujo, Jules Kounde, Hector Bellerin, Memphis Depay and Frenkie de Jong then also lost Andreas Christensen with twisted ankle ligaments during the game. That placed the coach in a tough situation where he had to go with Eric Garcia and Gerard Pique.

Hernandez and his team are now stuck at a place where they would need to beat Inter next Wednesday in Camp Nou and probably also Bayern Munich to book a place in the last 16. They are coming at the back of consecutive Champions League defeats, first at the hands of Bayern Munich and now Inter Milan.

