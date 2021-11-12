>ITA vs SUI Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match between Italy and Switzerland: The top two teams in Group C – Italy and Switzerland – will be up against each other on Saturday in a crucial battle in their penultimate 2022 World Cup Qualifier match at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome. At present, both Italy and Switzerland are on equal points in the table with Azzurri leading the chart due to their superior goal differences.

The European champions played their last World Cup Qualifier match in September when they hammered Lithuania 5-0. They were also held to two back to back draws at the start of the said month by Bulgaria and Switzerland.

Switzerland team, on the other hand, enjoyed an incredible run in WC Qualifiers last month as they defeated Northern Ireland 2-0 before registering a thumping 4-0 win over Lithuania 4-0.

With the top spot up for the grab in Group C, viewers can expect a cracker of a contest between Italy and Switzerland on Friday night.

>Here are the details about today’s 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers encounter between Italy and Switzerland:

>ITA vs SUI Telecast

The 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match between Italy and Switzerland will be televised on Sony Ten 1 SD and Sony Ten 1 HD in India.

>ITA vs SUI Live Streaming

The match between Italy and Switzerland is available to be streamed live on SonyLiv App and JioTV.

>ITA vs SUI Match Details

The match between Italy and Switzerland will be played on Saturday, November 13, at Stadio Olimpico, Rome. The match between Italy and Switzerland will start at 01:15 am (IST).

>ITA vs SUI Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Gianluigi Donnarumma

Vice-Captain: Federico Chiesa

>ITA vs SUI Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Gianluigi Donnarumma

Defenders: Leonardo Bonucci, Emerson, Ricardo Rodriguez, Silvan Widmer

Midfielders: Xherdan Shaqiri, Renato Steffen, Jorginho

Strikers: Lorenzo Insigne, Federico Chiesa, Mario Gavranovic

>Italy vs Switzerland probable XI:

Italy Possible Starting Line-up: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Leonardo Bonucci, Alessandro Bastoni, Emerson, Jorginho, Manuel Locatelli, Sandro Tonali, Federico Chiesa, Andrea Belotti, Lorenzo Insigne

Switzerland Possible Starting Line-up: Yann Sommer, Silvan Widmer, Fabian Schar, Manuel Akanji, Ricardo Rodriguez, Remo Freuler, Denis Zakaria, Renato Steffen, Xherdan Shaqiri, Ruben Vargas, Mario Gavranovic

