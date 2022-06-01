Italy vs Argentina Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch CONMEBOL - UEFA Cup of Champions 2022 final (Finalissima) Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Italy and Argentina are set to face each other in the CONMEBOL - UEFA Cup of Champions 2022 final (Finalissima) match on Thursday (June 2). The electrifying final match will be played at the Wembley Stadium, in London.

Notably, this is the first of the three inter-continental championships that UEFA and CONMEBOL had earlier agreed to organise.

The Azzurri had clinched the 2020 UEFA EURO Cup by defeating England 3-2 (on penalties) in the final. Argentina, on the other hand, had won the 2021 Copa America as they had got the better of arch-rivals Brazil by one goal to nil. Angel Di Maria had scored the decisive goal in the summit clash.

Ahead of the CONMEBOL - UEFA Cup of Champions 2022 final (Finalissima) match between Italy and Argentina, here is all you need to know:

Advertisement

When will the CONMEBOL - UEFA Cup of Champions 2022 final (Finalissima) match between Italy and Argentina be played?

The CONMEBOL - UEFA Cup of Champions 2022 final (Finalissima) match between Italy and Argentina will take place on June 2, Thursday.

Where will the CONMEBOL - UEFA Cup of Champions 2022 final (Finalissima) match Italy vs Argentina be played?

The match between Italy and Argentina will be played at the Wembley Stadium, in London.

What time will the CONMEBOL - UEFA Cup of Champions 2022 final (Finalissima) match Italy vs Argentina begin?

The match between Italy and Argentina will begin at 12:15 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Italy vs Argentina match?

Italy vs Argentina match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of Italy vs Argentina match?

Italy vs Argentina match is available to be streamed live on the SonyLiv app.

Advertisement

Italy vs Argentina Possible Staring XI:

Italy Predicted Starting Line-up: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini, Emerson, Nicolo Barella, Jorginho, Matteo Pessina, Federico Bernardeschi, Andrea Belotti, Lorenzo Inisgne

Argentina Predicted Starting Line-up: Emiliano Martinez, Juan Foyth, Cristian Romero, Nicolas Otamendi, Marcos Acuna, Rodrigo De Paul, Guido Rodriguez, Lo Celso, Angel Di Maria, Lautaro Martinez, Lionel Messi

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.