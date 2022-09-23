Italy vs England Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Italy vs England UEFA Nations League Live Coverage on Live TV Online

It’s a replay of the 2020 UEFA European Championships Final on Friday, with Italy taking on England in a crucial group stage match of the UEFA Nations League.

England are languishing at the bottom of their group and would look to revive their UEFA Nations League campaign. Gareth Southgate’s side will also be hoping to build up some momentum ahead of the upcoming World Cup. The Three Lions have plenty of potential in their squad with the likes of Jude Bellingham tipped to start at the San Siro. Harry Maguire and John Stones should also feature in the starting XI.

Meanwhile, the Azzurri will be aiming to redeem themselves after having failed to qualify for the World Cup. Roberto Mancini’s Italy boasts of a highly capable midfield and a number of exciting young forwards. Italy will look to register a convincing win in front of their home crowd. For Italy, Leonardo Bonucci and Ciro Immobile are tipped to start.

Ahead of the match between Italy and England, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the UEFA Nations League match between Italy and England be played?

The UEFA Nations League match between Italy and England will be played on September 24, Saturday.

Where will the UEFA Nations League match between Italy and England be played?

The UEFA Nations League match between Italy and England will be played at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, Milan.

What time will the UEFA Nations League match between Italy and England begin?

The UEFA Nations League match between Italy and England will begin at 12:15 am IST, on September 24.

Which TV channels will broadcast the UEFA Nations League match between Italy and England?

The UEFA Nations League match between Italy and England will be telecast on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the UEFA Nations League match between Italy and England?

The UEFA Nations League match between Italy and England will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

Predicted Starting Line-up:

Italy Predicted Starting Line-up: Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Mancini, Bonucci, Emerson; Barella, Tonali, Verratti; Politano, Immobile, Pellegrini

England Dortmund Predicted Line-up: Ramsdale; Tomori, Stones, Maguire; James, Bellingham, Rice, Trippier; Saka, Kane, Sterling

