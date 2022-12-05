'It's a Childhood Dream Come True' - Olivier Giroud After Breaking Thierry Henry's Record

Olivier Giroud smashed Thierry Henry’s record of most goals for France on Sunday (December 4) in the FIFA World Cup 2022, round of 16 match against Poland.

Giroud opened France’s goal account against Poland which further resulted in a 3-1 win for the defending champions. The ongoing World Cup has proven to be a blessing for Giroud as he did not have a single goal in the 2018 edition of the tournament and initially, was not even a part of this year’s competition as well.

However, a late injury to Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema landed up an opportunity for the striker in the France squad. Giroud grabbed it with responsibility and it seems that the 36-year-old has come up to register his name in record books.

Giroud scored his 52nd international goal on Sunday, surpassing legendary Henry’s goal tally. After the match, the striker stated that with the record, his childhood dream has come true.

“The adventure continues. We had said in the dressing room that to live such a great experience we needed to be united, be as one," Giroud said.

“My wife and my kids are here, as well as my childhood friends, it’s a childhood dream come true to beat Titi (Henry)

“Now it’s done, I’m putting this behind me and my obsession is to go as far as possible with this team," he further stated.

Watch: Olivier Giroud’s Record Breaking Goal Against Poland at FIFA World Cup 2022

It was a classic show from France on Sunday, as alongside Giroud, Kylian Mbappe also added a new record to his name. With the brace against Poland, Mbappe recorded a total nine goals in the FIFA World Cups, the same as Lionel Messi and one ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo. Mbappe also overtook Pele as the highest goalscorer in FIFA World Cup below 24 years of age.

France have had an amazing tournament so far, except one shock from Tunisia in the group stage. At the beginning of the tournament, there were quite a lot of injury concerns in the team but throughout the World Cup, France have shown their strengths, resulting into their qualification in quarter-finals wherein they will face England, who qualified after 3-0 win over Senegal.

