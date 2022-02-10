'It's Not Possible to Stop Lionel Messi Alone': Casemiro Rates PSG Forward Amongst 3 Best Players in History

Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro heaped huge praise on seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi and talked about the upcoming clash against Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League. Casemiro and Messi engaged in several intense battles during the Argentine’s time at Barcelona. Messi joined PSG this season after Barcelona failed to offer him a new contract due to a financial crisis in the camp.

The 13-time UCL champions Real Madrid are potted against favourites PSG in the round of 16 clash as Messi will return to Santiago Bernabeu where he had a great goal-scoring record in the past.

Casemiro rated the 34-year-old forward amongst the three best players in the history of football and talked about how it’s impossible to stop Messi alone.

“Messi is one of the three best players in history. You have to be a team to be able to stop him; it’s not possible alone. Against PSG, we will see a great game," Casemiro told. Panenka Magazine.

Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo dominated the world of football in the past 15 years as they shared the podium at the Ballon D’or ceremony a lot of times.

Casemiro talked about the two great footballers and asserted how the duo transformed the sport with their exemplary performances.

“Messi and Cristiano have transformed football. Before, top scorers scored 20 or 25 goals. And these two arrive and start dialling 40, 50, or 60. It seemed impossible. They changed the sport," he added.

After Messi’s exit, Barcelona have been struggling with the form as they were knocked out of UEFA Champions League early in the group stage and are almost out of the LaLiga title race. Ronald Koeman was also sacked midway as president Joan Laporta decided to appoint club legend Xavi as the manager which has worked in the team’s favour so far.

Meanwhile, Casemiro feels that arch-rivals Barcelona will adapt to the new reality soon as they are one of the biggest clubs in the world.

“Barça must adapt to this new reality. Madrid readapted to the situation. And Barça will do it, for sure. Because these clubs are the biggest in the world and have always had the best in history," he said.

