Ivan Perisic Joins Tottenham on Free Transfer

Croatia international Ivan Perisic is joining Tottenham on a free transfer, the Premier League club said Tuesday.

The 33-year-old Perisic will join Tottenham on a two-year deal after his contract at Inter Milan expires at the end of June.

“After 254 games, 55 goals, 49 assists, 3 trophies and 18,934 minutes spent on the pitch wearing this glorious jersey; my journey here has come to an end," Perisic posted on Instagram.

Perisic previously worked with Tottenham manager Antonio Conte at Inter, winning the 2020-21 Serie A title together, and turned down a new contract with the Italian club.

Perisic won league titles in Germany with Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich and in Italy. He scored in the 2018 World Cup final, which Croatia lost to France 4-2.

His versatility will appeal to Conte, who deployed him as a left wing-back at Inter, but he can also play as a winger, a second striker or an attacking midfielder.

The signing is the start of what is expected to be a busy summer for Tottenham in the transfer market as it tries to build a squad that Conte feels is capable of challenging in the Premier League and Champions League.

