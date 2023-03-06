Home » News » Football » Ivory Coast Footballer Moustapha Sylla Passes Away After Illness Mid-match

Ivory Coast Footballer Moustapha Sylla Passes Away After Illness Mid-match

The 21-year-old defender passed away while being taken to the hospital after falling ill while playing in a first-division match between Racing d'Abidjan and Sol FC

Advertisement

AFP

Last Updated: March 06, 2023, 08:35 IST

Yamoussoukro, Ivory Coast

Moustapha Sylla (Twitter)
Moustapha Sylla (Twitter)

Ivory Coast footballer Moustapha Sylla died on Sunday after falling ill while playing in a first-division match, his club Racing d’Abidjan announced.

The 21-year-old defender passed away while being taken to the hospital.

ALSO READ| Serie A: Roma Edge Out Juventus 1-0, Inter Beat Lecce 2-0

“Our defender Moustapha Sylla died this evening following an illness on the pitch during the RCA vs Sol FC match," said a club statement.

Advertisement

“During his evacuation to the hospital, Moustapha died. He arrived at the club last September and was only 21," club president Logossina Cisse confirmed to AFP.

Racing d’Abidjan were the national champions in 2020 and are currently seventh in the championship.

Read all the Latest Sports News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

first published: March 06, 2023, 08:35 IST
last updated: March 06, 2023, 08:35 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Shanaya Kapoor Is A Sight For Sore Eyes In Stylish Bikinis As She Holidays In Maldives, See Her Sexy Pictures

+10PHOTOS

Disha Patani Sets Internet On Fire In Bold Lingerie-inspired Bodysuit, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures