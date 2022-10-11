Jack Grealish Purchases Massive Property Worth 6 Million Pounds

England football star Jack Grealish reportedly bought a massive mansion worth £6 million that spans over 20 acres of land. The vast property has a helicopter pad, tennis court, golf course, fishing lake, and enough space for a full-size football pitch.

Grealish moved to the North West last year after signing for the Premier League Champions Manchester City for a record EPL transfer of £100 million. With this move, Grealish became the most expensive English player of all time.

According to reports from the Sun, Grealish finalised the acquisition earlier this year and paid the sum in cash. He will soon move into his mansion which has seven luxurious bedrooms with a massive swimming pool, leisure suite, gym, wine shop, and lots of other spaces where he may also practice his newfound love of DJing.

The property also has a cottage on the grounds where his friends and family can stay if the main structure is full. With cutting-edge security cameras and lighting, the property is regarded as one of the safest in the North West region. It is away from the city noises and has a calming demeanour to itself.

The helipad features discreet landing lights, allowing visitors to reach the property by air at any time of day or night. Grealish is likely to have his Premier League winner’s medal framed and displayed prominently in the mansion.

Prior to joining City in August of last year, he lived in a £1.75 million six-bedroom detached property in a hamlet south of Birmingham. Since joining the Premier League champions, Grealish and his girlfriend Sasha Attwood have been living in a leased flat in Manchester that has a 5-aside football pitch at the rooftop.

“Jack has a taste for the finer things in life and this home really took his breath away," a source close to Grealish told The Sun.

“It’s the fulfillment of a long-held ambition for him. Anyone would be proud to live in such a house. It provides him with everything he needs, including the ability to organise a large party away from prying eyes. Similarly, if he wants to relax and sunbathe, or go fishing, it’s all right outside his door," the source added.

Grealish was heavily criticised during his first season at City, but he has shown hints of his quality this season, including an absolute master class in the UEFA Champions League in Copenhagen. The Brit will be expecting to put out many more splendid performances in Europe and lead Manchester City to their first-ever UCL title.

