Jamie Carragher Believes Manchester United Should Poach Thomas Tuchel From Chelsea

After Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned by the UK government, Jamie Carragher believes Manchester United should try to recruit Thomas Tuchel from the Blues.

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the Russian tycoon was added to the UK’s sanctions list, putting Chelsea’s future in jeopardy. Abramovich, who is worth £9.4 billion and has close relations to Vladimir Putin, intended to sell the club swiftly before claiming to donate the net revenues to Ukrainian war victims. The British government has now put a halt to this.

Chelsea will be permitted to continue playing all their fixtures through a special licence. However, only existing ticket holders, which includes fans with season tickets can attend. Tuchel may find life at Stamford Bridge hard if Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen leave without replacements. Despite the frozen assets, staff and players will be paid, but all transactions have been halted, and Carragher has urged United to take advantage of the situation.

After sacking Ole Gunnar Solskjaer earlier this season, United appointed Ralf Rangnick as interim manager until the end of the season. Former Liverpool defender Carragher thinks Manchester United has a golden opportunity to snare Tuchel from Chelsea in their managerial search.

Expressing his views in his column for The Telegraph, Carragher said that like everyone else in Stamford Bridge, Tuchel is left unsure of his future at the club he presently is in. Considering the club’s sale is on hold, Tuchel cannot be granted assurance of how the squad would look at the beginning of next season and no manager would want to be working in such uncertainty.

“United can offer him the security and backing every top coach craves. Yes, it will seem a predatory move – taking advantage of Chelsea’s crisis – but from United and Tuchel’s perspective the more you consider it, the more of a no-brainer it is," wrote Carragher.

Tuchel was recently named FIFA coach of the year, a well-deserved title after a great season at Chelsea in 2021 when he won the Champions League.

