Jamie Carragher Explains Why He Is Worried About Manchester United's Terrific Form

Manchester United could not have asked for a better start to the year. The Red Devils have till now conceded just one defeat in 2023. Erik ten Hag’s men are currently enjoying a sensational 16-match unbeaten run at Old Trafford. Manchester United’s remarkable comeback this season has helped them in moving into the top three of the Premier League standings. Manchester United’s ascendancy now seems to have emerged as a point of huge concern for Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher. The former English defender said that Manchester United, under the tutelage of the Dutchman, are showcasing a spirit which was missing in recent times.

“But now it feels like they’ve got a manager who knows what he’s doing. Also, it feels like there’s a spirit at United that we haven’t seen for a while. It feels like that’s coming back. I think there’s something happening at Manchester United that I didn’t see with those other managers. So it’s a worry, yeah," Jamie Carragher said on Sky Bet’s The Overlap.

Carragher was of course speaking not just as a pundit but also as a lifelong Liverpool supporter.

Manchester United had claimed their last piece of silverware in May 2017 when they lifted the Europa League trophy. Erik Ten Hag, in his first season in charge, now has a chance to end Manchester United’s dismal six-year trophy drought. Manchester United are very much alive in the hunt for four trophies this season. In Premier League, Manchester United now occupy the third spot. The Old Trafford-based outfit, after claiming 13 wins in 22 matches, have 43 points to their name. In their next assignment, Manchester United will be up against Leeds United on Sunday.

Jamie Carragher though feels that Manchester United will not be able to win their 14th Premier League title this season. The 45-year-old has backed Arsenal to be crowned Premier League champions this time.

Table-toppers Arsenal have so far suffered just two defeats in this season’s Premier League. Arsenal’s latest defeat occurred during their last outing against Everton. The Gunners are five points clear of defending champions Manchester City.

“I’ve tipped them for the title because I’m not sure Man City can get back to their best. The longer Man City are like this, the more breathing space Arsenal have got. That buffer Arsenal have right now is quite sizable. I think they will hold on," Jamie Carragher explained.

Manchester City, the second-placed side in the Premier League standings, will host Aston Villa on Sunday.

