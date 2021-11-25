Jamie Carragher Explains Why PSG’s ‘Three Passengers’ Will Cost Them Champions League Title

Liverpool icon Jamie Carragher, known for his brutal digs, has hit out at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) front three – Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi following their 2-1 loss to Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League group stage match on Wednesday. The PSG star troika struggled to make an impact against Pep Guardiola’s men in London and had to settle with a second spot in Group A standings.

The former footballer-turned-sports analyst thinks the French club are “carrying three passengers" , a sly dig at the PSG stars, and that it will ultimately stop them from winning the continental championship.

“I just don’t believe teams can carry anybody now," Carragher said on CBS. “Let’s say the four teams who I think one of them will win the Champions League – Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea or Bayern Munich – they do not carry one passenger in the team," he added.

He further explained that the Ligue 1 side are “carrying three and they’ve got absolutely no chance of winning the Champions League." He went on to add that he gets “frustrated" watching them not playing up to their potential, especially with young talent Kylian Mbappe, more than anyone else.

Drawing comparisons with the French club’s current big players, Carragher said he understands “Messi to a certain extent," given his age (34), but still doesn’t think PSG can carry him, pointing that Barcelona haven’t won the Champions League for a long time.

“But Mbappe is 22, he should be sprinting back and getting back helping his teammates against a top side like Man City" he further added. He further drew comparisons with several players across top teams like Mohammed Salah, Riyad Mahrez, and Robert Lewandowski among others “sprinting everywhere, and this thing about walking around the pitch, it’s not for me."

“I just can’t accept, I don’t care how good they are, that they don’t work for the team. The days of carrying passengers are long gone," he concluded.

Watch it here:

Carragher’s observations stand true as the star-powered PSG dropped more points in Group A with a 2-1 defeat against Premier League giants Manchester City on Wednesday. While Mbappe’s 50th minute goal opened the scoring, opposition’s Raheem Sterling (63rd min) and Gabriel Jesus (76 min) goals were enough for the hosts for a guaranteed top spot with one game remaining.

