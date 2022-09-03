Jamie Carragher Spotted Snatching Phone From Fan

Jamie Carragher found himself in the headlines but unfortunately for all the wrong reasons. The former English footballer was seen trying to grab a fan’s phone during a heated exchange of words.

ASIA CUP 2022: FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS

The incident took place during the match between Nottingham Forest and Tottenham Hotspur at the City Ground on Sunday. Carragher, who was present at the venue as a pundit, was spotted walking through the hostile Nottingham Forest fans.

Initially, he was enjoying the atmosphere but things got worse after one fan was heard abusing Carragher. The fan was heard calling Carragher a “scouse b******." The 44-year-old former Liverpool defender was straightaway removed from the spot by the stewards.

Advertisement

Carragher had later opened up on the incident. He said that “no harm was intended from either side." “I was being escorted from one part of The City Ground to another, past some vocal fans with plenty of heckling. For me, no harm was intended from either side," Carragher was quoted as per The Mirror.

The report said a fan present at the spot had seen Carragher getting absolutely annoyed by the events at the City Ground on Sunday.

“He was getting a lot of stick when he was coming down the stairs and then he stopped and grabbed some lad’s phone. He seemed pretty riled up by it all - at one point I thought he was going to properly kick off," an eyewitness said.

Advertisement

Previously, Carragher was reportedly seen spitting at a teenage girl after a match back in 2018. He was also suspended by Sky Sports, He had later issued an apology and did not get back to his role with the broadcaster for five months.

Meanwhile, the match between Nottingham Forest and Tottenham Hotspur did not turn out to be a fruitful one for the home fans. It just took five minutes for the visitors to open the scoring as striker Harry Kane found the back of the net. Kane scored late in the match to secure the full three points for his side. Tottenham Hotspur, with 11 points from five matches, currently occupy the third spot on the Premier League points table.

Read all the Latest Sports News and Breaking News here