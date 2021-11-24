Jamie Carragher Trolls Rio Ferdinand as Michael Carrick Enjoys a Winning Start at Manchester United

Liverpool icon Jamie Carragher continued his cheeky digs at Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand and this time it was after Michael Carrick enjoyed a winning start at Old Trafford as a caretaker manager. Carragher’s jibe is also because Ferdinand was Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s biggest supporter during his caretaker tenure three years ago.

The Norwegian was relieved of his managerial duties on Sunday following a 4-1 defeat against Watford, it was the team’s fifth loss in seven Premier League games. Manchester United managed to bounce back with a 2-0 win over Villarreal and move into the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League at the Estadio de la Ceramica on Tuesday night.

While Solskjaer’s former first-team coach couldn’t have wished for a better result, Carragher couldn’t resist a dig and the Sky Sports presenter shared a post on Twitter to mark the occasion.

“Manchester United might not thank me, but get the contract out, put it on the table and let him sign it." Carragher wrote on the microblogging site. “Let him right whatever numbers he wants, let him sign the contract. Carrick’s at the wheel, man," he added.

Carragher’s tweet is a dig at Ferdinand’s use of words about Solskjaer three years ago. Speaking live on BT Sports, Ferdinand had then said, “Man United might not thank me, but get the contract out, put it on the table, let him sign it, let him write whatever numbers he wants to put on their given what he’s done since he’s come in and let him sign the contract and go."

Ferdinand’s praise came after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who was the was interim boss then, masterminded the Red Devils’ famous Champions League win over Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to reach the quarter-finals of the competition in the 2019 edition.

Manchester United did make Solskjaer their permanent manager after an incredible run of 14 wins in 19 games. However, he was ultimately unable to bring tangible success and left the club with an empty trophy cabinet.

