Jamshedpur FC Announces Squad for Reliance Foundation Development League

On Sunday, Indian Super League side Jamshedpur FC announced its squad for the Reliance Foundation Development League, scheduled to be held in Goa from April 15.

Jamshedpur will be featuring their youth team (TFA), which will compete alongside Reliance Foundation Youth Champs and six other ISL clubs — Bengaluru, Chennaiyin, Goa, Hyderabad, Kerala Blasters, Mumbai City.

The squad registered by the club has all players born in or after 2002, which makes it an entirely U20 youth team. The players in the team are majorly those who played in the U18 Elite League in 2020 where they provided some stellar performances in their group before the Covid-19 pandemic. The team also participated in the Durand Cup back in September 2021 under the guidance of coach Noel Wilson.

The side will also consist of Sandip Mandi, Vishal Yadav and Mohit Singh Dhami, who plied their trade in the league winning run of Jamshedpur in the recently concluded ISL 2021-22 season, the franchise said.

The team will be led by their head coach Carlos Santamarina, along with assistant coach, Indranil Chakraborty and goalkeeping coach, Subrata Dasgupta. Jamshedpur will kick off its first match of RFDL on April 16 against Mumbai City.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Vishal Yadav, Arman Tamang, Mohit Singh Dhami.

Defenders: Sandip Mandi, Rishi, Saphabha, Deepak Hansdah, Gopal Hembram, Ankit Toppo, Nayan Tamang, Piush Thakuri, Kojam Beyong , Aryan Sonowal, Raj Mukhi;

Midfielders: Keisan Angelo Singh, Advait Sumbly, Hijam Lenin Singh, Phijam Vikash Singh, Anand Kumar, Robin Das, Sorokhaibam Nongpoknganba Meitei.

Forwards: Nikhil Barla, Khullakpam Sakir Ali, Lalruatmawia.

Travelling Staff: Carlos Santamarina (Head Coach), Indranil Chakraborty (Asst Coach), Subrata Dasgupta (GK Coach), V Ramkrishna (Academy Manager), Md Salah (Physiotherapist), Abhishek Ganguly (Team Manager).

