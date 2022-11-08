Defending Indian Super League champions Hyderabad FC will look to carry forward their four-match winning run when they will be in action on Wednesday. In their next Indian Super League encounter, Hyderabad FC will face last season’s shield winners Jamshedpur FC. The match between Jamshedpur FC and Hyderabad FC will be played at the JRD Tata Sports Complex.

Tablet-toppers Hyderabad FC have so far managed to claim four wins and one draw in the ninth season of Indian Super League. In their last fixture, Manuel Marquez’s men clinched a 1-0 win over Odisha FC. Midfielder Mohammad Yasir scored the solitary goal of the game to earn full three points for his side.

Meanwhile, Jamshedpur FC will aim to get back on the winning track when they will be in action on Wednesday. Jamshedpur FC, with four points from as many matches, find themselves at the ninth spot in the Indian Super League standings.

Ahead of Wednesday’s ISL match between Jamshedpur FC and Hyderabad FC; here is all you need to know:

What date ISL 2022-23 match between Jamshedpur FC and Hyderabad FC will be played?

The ISL 2022-23 match between Jamshedpur FC and Hyderabad FC will take place on November 9, Wednesday.

Where will the ISL 2022-23 match Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC be played?

The ISL match between Jamshedpur FC and Hyderabad FC will be played at the JRD Tata Sports Complex.

What time will the ISL 2022-23 match Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC begin?

The ISL match between Jamshedpur FC and Hyderabad FC will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC ISL match?

Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC ISL match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC ISL match?

Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC ISL match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC Possible Starting XI:

Jamshedpur FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Rehenesh TP, Laldinliana Renthlei, Eli Sabia, Peter Hartley, Ricky Lallawmawma, Jitendra Singh, Wellington Cirino Mori, Boris Singh, Farukh Choudhary, Ritwik Das, Daniel Chukwu

Hyderabad FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Laxmikant Kattimani, Nikhil Poojary, Chinglensana Singh, Odei Onaindia, Akash Mishra, Joao Victor, Hitesh Sharma, Mohammad Yasir, Borja Herrera, Halicharan Narzary, Javier Siverio

