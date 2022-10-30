Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch ISL 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Jamshedpur FC will be aiming to record their first win of the Indian Super League season when they will be hosting NorthEast United FC on Sunday. The match between Jamshedpur and NorthEast United will be played at the JRD Tata Sports Complex.

ALSO READ| ISL 2022-23: ATK Mohun Bagan Beat East Bengal 2-0 in Kolkata Derby

Jamshedpur, with just one point in their kitty, currently find themselves at the 10th spot in the Indian Super League standings. Aidy Boothroyd’s men, in their last match, played out a 1-1 draw against Mumbai City FC.

The scene has not been much different for NorthEast United this season. Marco Balbul’s men are yet to register their first win of the season after playing three matches. The Highlanders conceded a humiliating 1-3 defeat against East Bengal FC, in their last Indian Super League clash. After suffering three defeats on the trot, NorthEast United are currently languishing at the bottom of the points table.

Advertisement

Ahead of the ISL match between Jamshedpur FC and NorthEast United FC, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the ISL 2022-23 match between Jamshedpur FC and NorthEast United FC will be played?

The ISL 2022-23 match between Jamshedpur FC and NorthEast United FC will take place on October 30, Sunday.

Where will the ISL 2022-23 match Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC be played?

The ISL match between Jamshedpur FC and NorthEast United FC will be played at the JRD Tata Sports Complex.

What time will the ISL 2022-23 match Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC begin?

The ISL match between Jamshedpur FC and NorthEast United FC will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Advertisement

Which TV channels will broadcast Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC ISL match?

Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC ISL match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC ISL match?

Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC ISL match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

Advertisement

Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC Possible Starting XI:

Jamshedpur FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Rehenesh TP, Laldinliana Renthlei, Eli Sabia, Ricky Lallawmawma, Pratik Chaudhari, Germanpreet Singh, Wellington Cirino Mori, Boris Singh, Harry Sawyer, Ritwik Das, Daniel Chukwu

NorthEast United FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Arindam Bhattacharja, Michael Jakobsen, Gaurav Bora, Gurjinder Kumar, Mohamed Irshad, Emanuel Lalchhanchhuaha, Jon Gaztanaga, Romain Philippoteaux, Rochharzela, Matt Derbyshire, Jithin M.S

Read all the Latest Sports News here