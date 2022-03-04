JFC vs OFC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s ISL 2021-22 match between Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC:

Jamshedpur FC have already successfully booked their spot at the top of the points table and when they take on Odisha FC, they will look to extend their unbeaten streak of five wins. This match will take place at the Athletic Stadium, Bambolim on Friday.

This match is also important for the Men of Steel as a win here will guarantee them the shield. For this, they have to win their next two matches that are against Odisha FC and ATK Mohun Bagan.

Odisha FC, on the other hand, will play their last match of this season and they will look to end how they started with a win.

As far as head-to-head records are concerned, Jamshedpur FC have been the better side in this fixture as they have three wins to Odisha FC’s one with only a match ending in a stalemate.

The match between Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC is slated to start at 07:30 pm (IST).

JFC vs OFC Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s ISL 2021-22 Match 106 between Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC.

JFC vs OFC Streaming

The match between Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC is available to be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

JFC vs OFC Match Details

The match between Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC will be played on Friday, March 04, 2022, at the Athletic Stadium, Bambolim on Friday. The game will kick-off at 07:30 PM IST.

JFC vs OFC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Daniel Chima

Vice-Captain: Jonathas Jesus

Goalkeeper: Rehnesh TP

Defenders: Pronay Halder, Alex Lima, Hector Rodas, Victor Mongil

Midfielders: Germanpreet, Koman, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Paul Ramfangzauva

Strikers: Daniel Chima, Jonathas Jesus

Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC probable XI:

Jamshedpur FC - Rehnesh TP (GK), Laldinliana Renthlei, Narender Gehlot, Peter Hartley, Ricky Lallawmawma, Pronay Halder, Alex Lima, Len Doungel, Ritwik Das, Greg Stewart, Daniel Chima

Odisha FC - Arshdeep Singh (GK); Lalruatthara, Hector Rodas, Victor Mongil, Hendry Antonay; Isaac Vanmalsawma, Paul Ramfangzauva; Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Javi Hernandez, Nandhakumar; Jonathas Jesus

