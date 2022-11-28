Jan Vertonghen Takes a Dig at Belgium Teammate Kevin De Bruyne After Humiliating Loss Against Morocco

Morocco put in a spirited performance to stun second-ranked Belgium in their Group F fixture on Sunday. Walid Regragui’s side showed steely resolve to defeat Belgium 2-0. Belgium finished third in the 2018 World Cup and were touted as one of the strongest contenders to lift the trophy. However, the ‘Golden Generation’ of Belgian talent is now staring at an early exit following the improbable loss against Morocco.

Jan Vertonghen did not mince his words following his team’s humiliating loss. Vertonghen even appeared to take a dig at his Belgium teammate Kevin De Bruyne.

While speaking to the media after the match, Vertonghen said, “In the end we conceded two identical goals on the set piece, twice at the near post. Balls that should never go in. The first time we got away with, the second time not anymore. There is so much going through my mind right now, things I shouldn’t say in the open air. I don’t think we created any chances. Where did it go wrong? We probably also attack badly because we are too old, that must be it now, surely?" Vertonghen’s comments suggest that all is not well in the Belgium camp.

His remarks appear to be a subtle dig at De Bruyne’s puzzling comments that he made before the match against Morocco. In an interview, the Manchester City midfielder had underplayed his team’s chances at the World Cup and stated that his team was “too old" to lift the coveted cup.

“I think our chance was 2018. We have a good team, but it is ageing. We lost some key players. We have some good new players coming, but they are not at the level other players were in 2018. I see us more as outsiders," De Bruyne was quoted as saying to The Guardian.

Morocco managed to fend off Belgium’s star-studded team for a majority of the game on Sunday. The Atlas Lions then took the lead through substitute Abdelhamid Sabiri’s accurate free kick in the 73rd minute. The hapless Belgium team couldn’t stop Morocco from registering another goal as Zakaria Aboukhlal found the back of the net in injury time. Morocco are now the favourites to progress to the last-16 as their last group game is against Canada. Meanwhile, only a special performance against Croatia can save Belgium from elimination.

