January Transfer Spend Up Almost 75 Percent From Last Year, Says FIFA Study

Transfer spending in men’s soccer went up by 74.7 per cent in the January window compared to last year as clubs signed more players in a sign of a recovery following two pandemic-hit years, world governing body FIFA said on Tuesday. Clubs spent $1.03 billion on players last month, just shy of the 1.16 billion dollars recorded in January 2020. A total of 3,791 international transfers were completed across men’s and women’s soccer — a rise of 28 per cent compared to 2021 among male players, and a new all-time high of 42.8 per cent increase in the women’s game.

“For the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic, transfer fees and the number of transfers experienced significant growth," a study from FIFA said.

Advertisement

English clubs topped spending with an outlay of 349.5 million dollars, followed by Italy with 113.6 million dollars and Spain with 111.1 million dollars. England was also the top gainer in terms of transfer receipts, earning 108.6 million dollars.

Serbia striker Dusan Vlahovic’s move from Italian Serie A club Fiorentina to rivals Juventus was reported to be the most expensive in the window, with the deal worth up to 80 million euros (91.34 million dollars).

Ferran Torres swapping Manchester City for Barcelona and Luis Diaz moving to Liverpool from Porto were second and third on the list, with the reported fees of 55 million euros (62.79 million dollars) and 45 million euros (51.38 million dollars), respectively.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.