Japan vs Costa Rica Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Starting XIs

Japan will play against Costa Rica in a crucial Group E encounter on November 27 at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium. Japan are coming into this match after registering a stunning win over 2014 champions Germany in their last game. Japan will be harbouring ambitions to progress to the knockout rounds and will certainly fancy their chances against this Costa Rica side. A win on Sunday will ensure a last-16 spot for Hajime Moriyasu’s side.

Costa Rica were routed 7-0 by Spain on Wednesday. Spain exploited the hapless defence of Costa Rica and registered one of the most convincing wins in the history of the World Cup. It will take a special performance from Costa Rica to progress to the next round as they will have to win their next two matches against Japan and Germany.

Ahead of the riveting FIFA World Cup match between Japan and Costa Rica, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the FIFA World Cup match between Japan and Costa Rica be played?

The FIFA World Cup match between Japan and Costa Rica will be played on November 27.

Where will the FIFA World Cup match between Japan and Costa Rica be played?

The FIFA World Cup match between Japan and Costa Rica will be played at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium.

What time will the FIFA World Cup match between Japan and Costa Rica begin?

The FIFA World Cup match between Japan and Costa Rica will begin at 3:30 pm IST on November 27.

Which TV channels will broadcast the FIFA World Cup match between Japan and Costa Rica?

The FIFA World Cup match between Japan and Costa Rica will be telecast on the Sports18 Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the FIFA World Cup match between Japan and Costa Rica?

The FIFA World Cup match between Japan and Costa Rica will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website for free.

Japan vs Costa Rica Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Takuma Asano

Vice-Captain: Takehiro Tomiyasu

Suggested Playing XI for Japan vs Costa Rica Dream11 Fantasy Team:

GK: Shuichi Gonda

DEF: Takehiro Tomiyasu, Yuto Nagatomo, Kendall Waston, Francisco Calvo

MID: Wataru Endo, Celso Borges, Yeltsin Tejeda

ST: Takuma Asano, Joel Campbell, Anthony Contreras

Japan: Gonda; Tomiyasu, Itakura, Yoshida, Nagatomo; Endo, Tanaka; Ito, Kamada, Kubo; Asano

Costa Rica: Navas; Waston, Calvo, Duarte, Oviedo; Tejeda, Borges; Bennette, Fuller; Campbell, Contreras

