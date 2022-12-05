Japan vs Croatia Live Streaming: How to Watch FIFA World Cup 2022 Knockout Match Coverage on TV And Online in India

Japan’s story in the FIFA World Cup 2022 hasn’t been anything short of a fairy tale. They were part of a tough group which included the likes of Spain and Germany, both known as football powerhouses. Despite all the odds stacked against them, Japan defeated the Spanish and German sides to not only qualify but top their group. After a 1-0 loss to Costa Rica in their second fixture, it seemed like the Japanese team might not make it to the next round, but this is the stuff that dreams are made of.

Croatia brings with them a wealth of experience. You have Luka Modric marshaling his troops in the middle of the park along with Andrej Kramaric who provides a great attacking threat. Y\oung Josko Gvardiol has been one of their best performers in this edition of the World Cup. He handles the game with maturity and and the 20-year-old defender is a rock.

This Round of 16 fixture is one that promises a lot of surprises. Croatia reached the finals of the World Cup last time around and have the experience to conquer such situations. Japan on the other hand have shown that they are more than capable of beating the big boys.

Ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Japan and Croatia, here is everything that you need to know.

When will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Japan and Croatia be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Japan and Croatia will take place on December 5, Monday.

Where will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Japan and Croatia be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Japan and Croatia will be played at the Al Janoub Stadium.

What time will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match Japan vs Croatia begin?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Japan and Croatia will begin at 8:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Japan vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2022 match?

The Japan vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be televised on Sports 18 and Sports 18 channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Japan vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2022 match?

The Japan vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app.

Japan vs Croatia Possible Starting XIs

Japan Predicted Starting Line-up: S Gonda, T Tomiyasu, M Yoshida, S Taniguchi, J Ito, Endo, H Morita, Y Nagatomo, T Kubo, D Maeda, D Kamada

Croatia Starting Line-up: D Livakovic; J Juranovic, D Lovren, J Gvardiol, B Sosa, L Modric, M Brozovic, M Kovacic, A Kramaric, M Livaja, I Perisic

