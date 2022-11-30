Japan vs Spain Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Starting XIs

Spain had an emphatic start to the tournament trashing Costa Rica 7-0 in their opening game of the FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign. Dani Olmo, Marco Asensio, Ferran Torres, Gavi, Carlos Soler and Alvaro Morata, got themselves on the scoresheet that day.

The Spanish side ran riot but had to stick with a 1-1 draw in their following game against Germany. This group is wide open now with Spain, Japan and Costa Rica each having won one game while Germany are yet to record a victory in this campaign.

Japan showed their grit and determination to defeat Hansi Flick’s men in their opening group stage match but succumbed to Costa Rica in the next game. The Japanese team dominated position but lacked that clinical edge in front of goal.

The Costa Ricans took full advantage and scored a brilliant goal through Keysher Fuller in the 81st minute of the game. Group E promises a nail-biting finish as all the teams still have a mathematical chance of qualifying to the knockout stages of the competition. This ensures that we have a thrilling contest on our hands.

Ahead of the FIFA World Cup match between Japan and Spain, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the FIFA World Cup match between Japan and Spain be played?

The FIFA World Cup match between Japan and Spain will be played on December 2, Friday.

Where will the FIFA World Cup match between Japan and Spain be played?

The FIFA World Cup match between Japan and Spain will be played at the Khalifa International Stadium.

What time will the FIFA World Cup match between Japan and Spain begin?

The FIFA World Cup match between Japan and Spain will begin at 12:30 am IST, on December 2.

Which TV channels will broadcast the FIFA World Cup match between Japan and Spain?

The FIFA World Cup match between Japan and Spain will be telecast on the Sports18 Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the FIFA World Cup match between Japan and Spain?

The FIFA World Cup match between Japan and Spain will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website for free.

