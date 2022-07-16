Jesse Lingard Considering High-profile Offer From Saudi Arabia

England’s attacking midfielder Jesse Lingard is expected to find his new destination soon. Lingard is reportedly exploring a huge £10 million-a-year offer from a football club based in Saudi Arabia. Lingard started looking for his probable new club soon after becoming a free agent.

A report published by The Athletic claims that Lingard is ready to make a crucial decision on his future next week and desperately wants to be at a new club no later than Friday.

Lingard had left Manchester United after his contract expired at the end of June this year. The report claims that Lingard, in all likelihood, will not be moving to America’s Major League Soccer (MLS) but he is seriously considering a lucrative offer from a Saudi Arabian club.

English Premier League club Everton are also reportedly keeping a close eye on Lingard’s transfer developments. The 29-year-old midfielder had joined London club West Ham United on loan in January 2021. He netted nine goals for the Hammers after playing 16 matches.

Former English defender Stuart Pearce, who also worked with Lingard during his stint as the West Ham United coach, recently talked about the midfielder’s performance. Pearce believes that Lingard was one of the fittest players when he joined West Ham United.

“Speaking from experience of working with Jesse, he’s a fantastic kid to work with. Physically very good. He hadn’t played much football when he came to West Ham, and he was one of the fittest when he arrived. He’s naturally physically talented and he works hard on his fitness as well," Pearce said on talkSPORT.

Lingard played for Manchester United in 209 games from July 2015 to January 2021. During that period he scored 33 goals for the Red Devils.

After finishing his loan spell at West Ham United, Lingard re-joined Manchester United back in July 2021. His last stint did not turn out to be a productive one as he only featured in 22 matches and found the back of the net just twice.

In the recently concluded Premier League, he scored two goals.

Lingard represented England 32 times and found his name on the scoresheet six times.

