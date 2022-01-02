>JFC vs CFC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s ISL 2021-22 match between Jamshedpur FC and Chennaiyin FC: Owen Coyle-managed Jamshedpur are coming off a 1-1 tie with Kerala Blasters the day before, thanks to Greg Stewart’s amazing free-kick. They’ve enjoyed a strong start to the season, with only one defeat in their first eight games. They have gone undefeated in their past three games, the most recent of which was a 1-1 draw against Kerala Blasters FC. On January 2, Sunday, they will face a Chennaiyin team that is coming off a 4-2 setback to Bengaluru the day before, making it two defeats in three matches.

The Yellow Army, on the other hand, has struggled this season. They have three wins and three defeats in eight games and are currently looking average. They have now lost two games in a row, the most recent of which was a 4-2 defeat to Bengaluru FC, putting them in sixth place in the points standings. The two teams will meet in the 47th match of the Indian Super League ISL 2021/22 on Sunday, January 2nd, 2022 at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim.

>JFC and CFC Telecast

The Star Sports Network will broadcast today’s ISL 2021-22 Match 47 between JFC and CFC.

>Live Streaming of JFC and CFC

The match between JFC and CFC can be seen live on Disney+, Hotstar, and Jio TV.

>JFC v CFC Match Details

Jamshedpur FC will face Chennayin FC on Sunday, January 2, at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim at 9:30 p.m. IST.

>JFC v CFC Team Prediction

>Captain: Greg Stewart

>Vice-Captain: Anirudh Thapa

>Goalkeeper: Rehenesh TP

>Defenders: Reagan Singh, Eli Sabia, Peter Hartley, Narender Gahlot

>Midfielders: Anirudh Thapa, Thoi Singh, Komal Thatal

>Strikers: Esmael Goncalves, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Greg Stewart

>JFC v CFC probable starting XI:

>Jamshedpur FC: TP Rehenesh (GK), Lallawmawma, Eli Sabia, Laldinliana Renthlei, Peter Hartley, Alex Lima, Jitendra Singh, Komal Thatal, Pronay Halder, Neriujis Valskis, Greg Stewart

>Chennayin FC: Vishal Kaith (GK), Jerry, Narayan Das, Slavko Damjanovic, Reagan Singh, Anirudh Thapa (C), Ariel Borysiuk, Mirlan Murzaev, Vladimir Koman, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rahim Ali

