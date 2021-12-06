>JFC vs ATKMB Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s ISL 2021-22 match between Jamshedpur FC and ATK Mohun Bagan: Jamshedpur FC will try to add more misery to ATK Mohun Bagan’s campaign when the two teams lock horns in the 20th match of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 on Monday. The high-voltage game will be hosted at the GMC Athletic Stadium at 07:30 PM IST.

The Red Miners are still unbeaten in the tournament and will be chasing their second win for the season. They won one of their three matches while drawing the other two and are currently in the fifth place of the ISL 2021-22 points table.

On the other hand, the Marinershaving won two of their three games are just above their opponents at fourth spot in the ISL standings. Unlike, Jamshedpur, Mohun Bagan are coming from a 1-5 drubbing against defending champions Mumbai City FC and will now try to make a comeback.

>Here are the details about today’s ISL 2021-22 encounter between Jamshedpur FC and ATK Mohun Bagan:

>JFC vs ATKMB Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s ISL 2021-22 Match 20 between Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan.

>JFC vs ATKMB Live Streaming

The match between Jamshedpur FC and ATK Mohun Bagan is available to be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

>JFC vs ATKMB Match Details

The match between Jamshedpur FC and ATK Mohun Bagan will be played on Monday, December 6, at the GMC Athletic Stadium, in Bambolim, Goa. The game will kick-off at 07:30 pm (IST).

>JFC vs ATKMB Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Roy Krishna

Vice-Captain: Nerijus Valskis

Goalkeeper: TP Rehenesh

Defenders: Pritam Kotal, Peter Hartley, Ricky Lallawmawma, Subhasish Bose

Midfielders: Alexandre Lima, Hugo Boumous, Joni Kauko, Manvir Singh

Strikers: Nerijus Valskis, Roy Krishna

>Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan probable XI:

Jamshedpur FC: TP Rehenesh, Laldinliana Renthlei, Peter Hartley, Narender Gahlot, Ricky Lallawmawma, Seiminlen Doungel, Jitendra Singh, Alexandre Lima, Komal Thatal, Greg Stewart, Nerijus Valskis

ATK Mohun Bagan: Amrinder Singh, Subhasish Bose, Pritam Kotal, Joni Kauko, Carl McHugh, Deepak Tangri, Lenny Rodrigues, Hugo Boumous, Manvir Singh, Liston Colaco, Roy Krishna

