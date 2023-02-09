JFC vs ATKMB Dream11 Team Prediction: Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Thursday's ISL 2022-23 JFC vs ATKMB match, February 9, 7:30 pm IST

JFC vs ATKMB Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Thursday’s ISL 2022-23 match between Jamshedpur FC and ATK Mohun Bagan: Defensively ATK Mohun Bagan might have managed to produce a commendable show in the Indian Super League but their attacking show has simply been miserable. With just 20 goals to their name, the Green and Maroon brigade have the fourth-lowest tally in the league this season. ATK Mohun Bagan, with 27 points under their belt, are now placed in fifth position in the Indian Super League standings. Juan Ferrando’s men will now be aiming for full three points from their next encounter to bolster their chances of qualifying for the playoffs. In their next assignment, the Kolkata giants will be up against Jamshedpur FC on Thursday. The Indian Super League fixture between Jamshedpur FC and ATK Mohun Bagan will take place at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur.

In their first-leg meeting ATK Mohun had emerged victorious by a goal to nil. Meanwhile, Jamshedpur FC will head into the game after claiming third win of the season in their last game. Jamshedpur FC, the second-from-bottom side, have till now managed to register 12 points from 17 games.

Advertisement

Ahead of the Indian Super League match between Jamshedpur FC and ATK Mohun Bagan; here is everything you need to know:

JFC vs ATKMB Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan match.

JFC vs ATKMB Live Streaming

The Indian Super League match between Jamshedpur FC and ATK Mohun Bagan will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar.

JFC vs ATKMB Match Details

The JFC vs ATKMB match will be played at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur on Thursday, February 9, at 7:30 pm IST.

JFC vs ATKMB Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Dimitri Petratos

Vice-Captain: Rafael Crivellaro

Suggested Playing XI for JFC vs ATKMB Dream11 Fantasy Football:

Advertisement

Goalkeeper: Vishal Kaith

Defenders: Asish Rai, Ricky Lallawmawma, Pritam Kotal, Subhasish Bose

Midfielders: Carl McHugh, Rafael Crivellaro, Boris Singh

Strikers: Daniel Chukwu, Dimitri Petratos, Jay Thomas

Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Possible Starting XI:

Jamshedpur FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Rehenesh TP, Pratik Chaudhari, Eli Sabia, Laldinliana Renthlei, Ricky Lallawmawma, Pronay Halder, Rafael Crivellaro, Boris Singh, Jay Thomas, Ritwik Das, Daniel Chukwu

ATK Mohun Bagan Predicted Starting Line-up: Vishal Kaith, Asish Rai, Pritam Kotal, Brendan Hamill, Subhasish Bose, Carl McHugh, Glan Martins, Federico Gallego, Manvir Singh, Liston Colaco, Dimitri Petratos

Read all the Latest Sports News here