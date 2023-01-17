JFC vs BFC Dream11 Team Prediction: Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Wednesday's ISL 2022-23 Match, January 18, 7:30 pm IST

JFC vs BFC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Wednesday’s ISL 2022-23 match between Jamshedpur FC and Bengaluru FC: Jamshedpur FC, in their last Indian Super fixture, ended a horrendous 10-match winless streak run after claiming a 1-2 away win over East Bengal FC. The Indian Super League 2022-23 season has so far proved to be simply lacklustre for Jamshedpur FC. Aidy Boothroyd’s men will now be aiming to keep the momentum intact when they will be up against Bengaluru FC on Wednesday. The Indian Super League match between Jamshedpur FC and Bengaluru FC will be played at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur. After securing just nine points from 14 matches, Jamshedpur FC now find themselves at the 10th spot in the Indian Super League standings.

Bengaluru FC have been unbeaten in their last two matches. Simon Grayson’s men recorded a comfortable 3-1 victory over Odisha FC in their last Indian Super League encounter. Bengaluru, with 16 points under their belt, are now placed in eighth position in the standings.

Ahead of the Indian Super League match between Jamshedpur FC and Bengaluru FC; here is everything you need to know:

JFC vs BFC Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC match.

JFC vs BFC Live Streaming

The Indian Super League match between Jamshedpur FC and Bengaluru FC will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar.

JFC vs BFC Match Details

The JFC vs BFC match will be played at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur on Wednesday, January 18, at 7:30 pm IST.

JFC vs BFC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Roy Krishna

Vice-Captain: Javier Hernandez

Suggested Playing XI for JFC vs BFC Dream11 Fantasy Football:

Goalkeeper: Gurpreet Sandhu

Defenders: Alan Costa, Ricky Lallawmawma, Sandesh Jhingan, Pratik Chaudhari

Midfielders: Javier Hernandez, Rafael Crivellaro, Roshan Naorem

Strikers: Roy Krishna, Daniel Chukwu, Siva Narayanan

Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC Possible Starting XI:

Jamshedpur FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Vishal Yadav, Pratik Chaudhari, Eli Sabia, Laldinliana Renthlei, Ricky Lallawmawma, Laldinpuia Pachuau, Rafael Crivellaro, Pronay Halder, Boris Singh, Ritwik Das, Daniel Chukwu

Bengaluru FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Gurpreet Sandhu, Alan Costa, Sandesh Jhingan, Parag Shrivas, Prabir Das, Roshan Naorem, Rohit Kumar, Javier Hernandez, Suresh Wangjam, Roy Krishna, Siva Narayanan

