JFC vs MCFC Dream11 Team Prediction: Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Friday's ISL 2022-23 JFC vs MCFC Match, January 27, JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur, 7:30 pm IST

Jamshedpur FC will battle it out against Mumbai City FC at the JRD Tata Sports Complex on January 27, Friday, at 7:30 pm. The team from Jamshedpur are having a dismal season at the moment, sitting second-last on the ISL table. They have racked up 10 defeats and two victories in 15 games this season, accumulating nine points. The only team below them are NorthEast United with four points and a solitary win, this campaign.

Mumbai City, on the other hand, are flying high as they sit on top of the ISL 2022-23 table with 12 victories and three draws from 15 games so far. The Mumbaikars are yet to lose a game this season, thus asserting their dominance in the league. Mumbai would thus consider themselves firm favourites heading into this fixture.

Ahead of the match between Jamshedpur FC and Mumbai City FC, here is everything you need to know:

JFC vs MCFC Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC match.

JFC vs MCFC Live Streaming

The match between Jamshedpur FC and Mumbai City FC will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

JFC vs MCFC Match Details

The JFC vs MCFC match will be played at the JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur on Friday, January 27, at 7:30 pm IST.

JFC vs MCFC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Lallianzuala Chhangte

Vice-Captain: Greg Stewart

Suggested Playing XI for JFC vs MCFC Dream11 Fantasy Football:

Goalkeeper: Phurba Lachenpa

Defenders: Ricky Lallawmawma, Mehtab Singh, Rahul Bheke, Laldinliana Renthlei

Midfielders: Lallianzuala Chhangte, Bipin Singh, Ahmed Jahouh, Ritwik Das

Strikers: Greg Stewart, Daniel Chukwu

Predicted Starting Line-up:

Jamshedpur Predicted Starting Line-up: Vishal Yadav, Laldinliana Renthlei, Laldinpuia Pachuau, Eli Sabia, Ricky Lallawmawma, Rafael Crivellaro, Pronay Halder, Jay Thomas, Ritwik Das, Daniel Chukwu, Ishan Pandita

Mumbai City Predicted Starting Line-up: Phurba Lachenpa, Rahul Bheke, Mehtab Singh, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Rostyn Griffiths, Vinit Rai, Jorge Pereyra Díaz, Ahmed Jahouh, Greg Stewart, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Bipin Singh

