JFC vs OFC Dream11 Team Prediction: Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Tuesday's ISL 2022-23 JFC vs OFC Match, October 11, JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur 7:30 pm IST

Jamshedpur FC had to suffer a big blow in the transfer market after last season’s Hero of the League award winner Greg Stewart, left the club and joined Mumbai City. Jamshedpur team management roped in former Botafogo midfielder Wellington Priori to fill in the shoes of Stewart. Wellington’s prior experience of playing in India will certainly benefit the Jamshedpur FC team.

Brazilian defender Alex Lima also left Jamshedpur FC and joined East Bengal ahead of the 2022-23 season. Jamshedpur’s team management have done an impressive job in the transfer market after successfully acquiring the services of forwards Jay Emmanuel-Thomas and Harry Sawyer.

Last season’s League Shield winners will start their Indian Super League (ISL) campaign this time with a match against Odisha FC. The ISL fixture between Jamshedpur and Odisha will be played on Tuesday at the JRD Tata Sports Complex.

Ahead of the ISL match between Jamshedpur FC and Odisha FC, here is everything you need to know:

JFC vs OFC Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC ISL match.

JFC vs OFC Live Streaming

The ISL match between Jamshedpur FC and Odisha FC will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

JFC vs OFC Match Details

The JFC vs OFC ISL match will be played at the JRD Tata Sports Complex, in Jamshedpur on Tuesday, October 11, at 7:30 pm IST.

JFC vs OFC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Daniel Chukwu

Vice-Captain: Diego Mauricio

Suggested Playing XI for JFC vs OFC Dream11 Fantasy Football:

Goalkeeper: Amrinder Singh

Defenders: Eli Sabia, Peter Hartley, Sahil Panwar, Pratik Chaudhari

Midfielders: Germanpreet Singh, Raynier Fernandes, Harry Sawyer, Saul Crespo

Strikers: Diego Mauricio, Daniel Chukwu

Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC Possible Starting XI:

Jamshedpur FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Rehenesh TP, Laldinliana Renthlei, Eli Sabia, Peter Hartley, Pratik Chaudhari, Germanpreet Singh, Jitendra Singh, Boris Singh, Harry Sawyer, Ritwik Das, Daniel Chukwu

Odisha FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Amrinder Singh, Carlos Delgado, Narender Gahlot, Sahil Panwar, Shubham Sarangi, Raynier Fernandes, Saul Crespo, Thoiba Singh, Diego Mauricio, Pedro Martin, Micheal Soosai Raj

