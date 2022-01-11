>JFC vs SCEB Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s ISL 2021-22 match between Jamshedpur FC and SC East Bengal: In the 57th match of the Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22), Jamshedpur FC will square off against SC East Bengal on Tuesday at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa. Jamshedpur FC defeated Northeast United FC 3-2 in their most recent ISL game and will look to carry on that momentum in their next match.

Meanwhile, SC East Bengal were held for a goalless draw in their last fixture by second-placed Mumbai City FC.

The Men of Steel will come into this game with the hope to consolidate their position in the top four by getting maximum points here. On the other hand, SCEB will look to revive their campaign against the new boss Renedy Singh.

East Bengal are placed at the bottom of the table with zero victories under their name from ten games.

>Ahead of today’s Indian Super League match between Jamshedpur FC and SC East Bengal; here is all you need to know:

>JFC vs SCEB Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s ISL 2021-22 match between Jamshedpur FC and SC East Bengal.

>JFC vs SCEB Live Streaming

The ISL match between Jamshedpur FC and SC East Bengal is available to be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

>JFC vs SCEB Match Details

The Indian Super League match between Jamshedpur FC and SC East Bengal will be played on Tuesday, January 11, at the GMC Athletic Stadium, Goa. The JFC vs SCEB game is slated to kick off at 07:30 pm (IST).

>JFC vs SCEB Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Stewart

Vice-Captain: Chima-Chukwu

>JFC vs SCEB suggested playing XI for today’s match

Goalkeeper: P Kumar

Defenders: Hartley, Lallawmawma, Renthlei

Midfielders: Lima, Das, Rafique, Hnamte

Strikers: Doungel, Stewart, Chima-Chukwu

>Jamshedpur FC vs SC East Bengal probable XI:

Jamshedpur FC Possible Starting XI: P Kumar, Renthlei, Hartley, Sabia, Lallawmawma, Doungel, Singh, Lima, Thatal, Stewart, Murray

SC East Bengal Possible Starting XI: A Bhattacharya, A Khan, Mondal, A Mukherjee, Amarjit, Rafique, Hnamte, Das, Luwang, Haokip, Chukwu

