Joan Laporta Says Barcelona Will Sign At Least Four New Players in Summer Transfer Window

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has shared his thoughts surrounding the club’s financial situation. He also suggested that the Camp Nou outfit could be in for a busy summer transfer window, with at least a handful of additions to be brought in that period. Speaking to Mundo Deportivo, the 59-year-old said, “We will complete at least four signings (in the summer transfer window), the idea is to reinforce the attack, midfield and defence."

“We are working on the financial issue and obtaining more resources to have the salary margin we need," Laporta told the Spanish outlet.

Laporta’s comments come just a few days after Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano claimed that Barca has reached an agreement with the AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie.

Along with Kessie, there are also speculations that the Spanish giants have pretty much sealed the deal with Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen.

Rumour mills are also rife with Barca eyeing to rope in the services of Erling Haaland, Robert Lewandowski, and Mohamed Salah among others. However, given the club’s financial situation, it’s not clear who may arrive at the Camp Nou and how much the club has to spend.

When asked about the potential of signing both players the strikers, Laporta said, “I’m not going to enter, and you have to allow me not to, to talk about players because if I do, the only thing I can do is harm the interests of our club."

“If we talk about a player and we had the intention of signing him, that will increase the price, " he further added.

Barcelona are also expected to let go of several unwanted stars from Camp Nou, the likes of Antoine Griezmann may be the ones to be swapped in the busy summer ahead.

At the same time, Noussair Mazraoui, Cesar Azpilicueta and Jose Luis Gaya may be roped in as potential defensive recruits.

