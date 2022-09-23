Jose Mourinho Makes Cameo in Stormzy's New Music Video, Usain Bolt Too

Portuguese football coach Jose Mourinho has made a surprise appearance in Stormzy’s new music video for the song ‘Mel Made Me Do It’. It comprises some of Mourinho’s iconic lines. The song was released on Thursday evening. Mourinho can be seen in the video in all-black suit along with Stormzy and other members. Mourinho’s memorable quote, “I prefer not to speak. If I speak, I will be in big trouble," can also be heard in the video. The exact same words were spoken by Mourinho in 2014 after his former side Chelsea’s defeat against Aston Villa in the Premier League.

The former Real Madrid and Manchester United coach also shared his feelings about the video on Instagram. Mourinho posted a photo himself along with the British rapper. “Was great fun doing this cameo for Stormzy’s new music video out today. I had a great time," read the caption.

Mourinho is not the only one to make a surprise appearance in the video. Prominent figures like Usain Bolt, Ian Wright, Dave, Louis Theroux, Idris Elba and Jonathan Ross can also be seen in the music video.

Mourinho, earlier this year, had scripted history after becoming only the second manager to win five major European titles. Former Italian football coach Giovanni Trapattoni was the first manager to achieve this historic feat.

Mourinho had previously won the Champions League, Europa League and the UEFA Cup. Earlier this year in May, Mourinho registered this sensational record after his side AS Roma won the inaugural edition of the Conference League. AS Roma had defeated Feyenoord 1-0 in the summit clash to help Mourinho clinch this astonishing record.

Mourinho claimed his first European trophy in 2003 after Porto won the UEFA Cup. A year later, Porto won the Champions League title. Mourinho secured his second Champions League title with Inter Milan in 2009-10 season. He guided Manchester United to the Europa League title in 2016-17 season.

In Serie A, he played a crucial role in helping Roma secure a top-six finish last season and qualify for the Europa League. Roma, with 63 points, finished their last Serie A campaign at sixth spot.

Roma have so far managed to win four of their first seven Serie A matches this season.

