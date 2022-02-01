>JPN vs SAU Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match between Japan and Saudi Arabia: Saudi Arabia will travel to Saitama Stadium on Tuesday to take on Japan in the 2022 FIFA Asia World Cup qualifiers. Saudi Arabia are leading the Asian WC qualifiers table with 19 points from seven games. They have won six games in the tournament so far while drawing one and a victory in this fixture will all but confirm their spot in Qatar World Cup.

On the other hand, the hosts, are sitting at the second spot with 15 points from seven games, just one point above third-placed Australia.

A win in this fixture will take Japan close to league leader Saudi, further increasing their chances to directly qualify for the WC.

Japan will come into this game after registering a 2-0 win over China in their most recent match. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia passed the Oman challenge 1-0.

Ahead of today’s 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers encounter between Japan and Saudi Arabia; here are all the details about the match:

>JPN vs SAU Telecast

The 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match between Japan and Saudi Arabia will be televised on the Sony Sports Network in India.

>JPN vs SAU Live Streaming

The match between Japan and Saudi Arabia is available to be streamed live on SonyLiv App and JioTV.

>JPN vs SAU Match Details

The match between Japan and Saudi Arabia will be played on Tuesday, February 1, at Saitama Stadium, Japan. The match between Japan and Saudi Arabia will start at 03:44 pm (IST).

>JPN vs SAU Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Takumi Minamino

Vice-Captain: Yuya Osako

>JPN vs SAU Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Mohammed Al-Owais

Defenders: Naomichi Ueda, Hiroki Sakai, Sultan Al-Ghanam, Abdulelah Ali Awadh Al-Amri

Midfielders: Gaku Shibasaki, Takumi Minamino, Junya Ito, Salem Al-Dawsari

Strikers: Firas Al-Buraikan, Yuya Osako

>Japan vs Saudi Arabia probable XI:

Japan Possible Starting Line-up: Shūichi Gonda; Yuto Nagatomo, Yuta Nakayama, Naomichi Ueda, Hiroki Sakai; Wataru Endo; Genki Haraguchi, Gaku Shibasaki, Takumi Minamino, Junya Ito; Yuya Osako

Saudi Arabia Possible Starting Line-up: Mohammed Al-Owais; Sultan Al-Ghanam, Abdulelah Ali Awadh Al-Amri, Ali Al-Bulaihi, Yasser Al-Shahrani; Mohamed Kanno, Abdulellah Al-Malki; Fahad Al-Muwallad, Sami Al-Najei, Salem Al-Dawsari; Firas Al-Buraikan

