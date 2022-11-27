Jurgen Klinsmann Faces Criticism for His Controversial Comments on 'Iran's Culture'

Former Germany footballer Jurgen Klinsmann has come under scanner for his controversial comments about Iran on a BBC talk show. On Friday (November 25), Iran outclassed Wales after playing some exquisite football. As a result, Wales’ World Cup hopes are now hanging by a thread but that’s not the only talking point.

After the match, BBC had put together a package wherein Klinsmann talked about some overzealous play from the Asian side, after which he received criticism from many football fans across the world and also Iran football team’s head coach.

When discussing about the game, especially the nature and attitude of Iran players in the game, the German implied that underhanded tactics were ‘a part of their (Iran’s) culture’. He further said that the same was observed with the Guatemalan referee.

Here’s a look at what Klinsmann said,

That’s their culture, that’s their way of doing it. That’s why Carlos Queiroz fits really well with the Iranian national team. He struggled in South America, failed to qualify with Colombia then failed to qualify with Egypt as well. Just before the World Cup he went back and guided Iran where he worked for a long time. This is not by coincidence, it is all purposely. It is part of their culture and how they play it, they worked the referee perfectly. The bench was always jumping up and working the linesman and the fourth official on the sideline. Advertisement They’re constantly in your ear and your face. Keiffer Moore will probably tell you some stories after this game, he had a lot of little incidents out there that we didn’t see. This is their culture, they kind of make you lose your focus and concentration, what’s really important to you. It would have been a big difference with another referee. They had a Guatemalan referee. I worked in the USA for six years and went to Guatalmala, Honduras, Costa Rica. This fits their culture basically. They have five people around them and talk it out… It did not play into the hands of Wales.

After the controversial comments, Iran football team coach Carlos Queiroz demanded Klinsmann to resign from his role in the FIFA Technical Study Group. He further said that his criticism of Iran’s team is a ‘disgrace to football’.

“You took the initiative to call me Carlos, so I believe it is proper to call you Jurgen. Right? Even not knowing me personally, you question my character with a typical prejudiced judgment of superiority. No matter how much I can respect what you did inside the pitch, those remarks about Iran Culture, Iran National Team and my Players are a disgrace to Football," Queiroz said.

“Nobody can hurt our integrity if it is not at our level, of course. Even saying so, we would like to invite you as our guest, to come to our National Team Camp, socialize with Iran players and learn from them about the Country, the people of Iran, the poets and art, the algebra, all the millennial Persian culture," he added.

