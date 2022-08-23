Jurgen Klopp Plays Down 'Animated' Post-match Conversation with Bruno Fernandes

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp was animated after his side suffered a 2-1 defeat against Manchester United in the Premier League. Footage has now gone viral in which Klopp can be seen in an animated conversation with Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes who was the captain with Harry Maguire being dropped. After the match, Klopp had a conversation with Bruno. And during the interaction, the Liverpool coach put his hand around the neck of the Portuguese midfielder and the duo even shared some light-hearted words.

Klopp, during the post-match interview, was asked about the nature of his conversation with Bruno. The German coach categorically said that it was not an “animated" discussion at all.

“It was not animated it was the most harmless conversation I ever had with a player, who is obviously as animated as me at times. It was about Martinez, who went down under a tackle that was obviously not that bad," Klopp was quoted by Mirror.

Bruno Fernandes was in good form in the game but some of his actions did attract criticism from fans and experts. The Portuguese was booked in the second half for a blatant dive inside the penalty box. He also got involved in an altercation with Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah after the Egyptian scored a late goal in the game.

United needed just 16 minutes to take a lead in the match against Liverpool. England forward Jadon Sancho opened the scoring after he made full use of Anthony Elanga’s delicate low cross. Marcus Rashford doubled Manchester United’s lead in the 53rd minute.

Salah did pull one back in the 81st minute but it was too late for Liverpool to salvage a point in the crucial Premier League encounter. And with this defeat, the Merseyside club extended their winless run in the Premier League season to three matches.

Liverpool kicked off their season with a 2-2 draw against Fulham in their opening Premier League encounter. In their next match, a 10-man Liverpool team claimed just one point after securing 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace.

Manchester United, on the other hand, bagged their first victory of the new Premier League season. Erik ten Hag’s boys suffered a horrendous start to Premier League after suffering two back-to-back defeats.

