JUV vs INT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Serie A match between Juventus and Inter Milan: Argentine star Paulo Dybala opened the scoring for Juventus as they defeated Salernitana 2-0 last month before the international break and revived their title hopes. It could also be Dybala’s last goal for the Turin giants as he is set to leave the club this summer on a free transfer.

As of now, Inter are the only club interested in signing him. However, first, they need to keep their title bid alive by going past Old Lady in their next Serie A fixture at the Allianz Stadium. In their most recent match, Inter Milan were held for a 1-1 stalemate by Fiorentina and will be eager to return to winning ways with this game.

The two teams are separated by just one point on the Serie A table and the outcome of this game will more or less decide Juve’s Serie A title bid this season.

The last time two teams met, Inter defeated Juve 2-1 to clinch the Supercoppa Italiana title.

Ahead of today’s Juventus and Inter Milan’ Serie A encounter; here is everything you need to know:

JUV vs INT Telecast

The match between Juventus and Inter Milan will be televised on MTV in India.

JUV vs INT Live Streaming

The match between Juventus and Inter Milan is available to be streamed live on Voot and JioTV in India.

JUV vs INT Match Details

The match will be played on Monday, April 4 at Allianz Stadium. The game between Juventus and Inter Milan will start at 12:15 am (IST).

JUV vs INT Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain- Vlahovic

Vice-Captain- Martinez

JUV vs INT Dream11 Team Prediction

Goal-Keeper: Szczesny

Defenders: De Ligt, Chiellini, D’Ambrosio, Bastoni

Mid-Fielders: Locatelli, Vidal, Perisic

Forward: Vlahovic, Martinez, Morata

Juventus vs Inter Milan probable XI:

Juventus Predicted Starting XI: Szczesny; Danilo, De Ligt, Chiellini, De Sciglio; Cuadrado, Zakaria, Locatelli, Rabiot; Morata, Vlahovic

Inter Milan Predicted Starting XI: Handanovic; D’Ambrosio, Skriniar, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Vidal, Calhanoglu, Perisic; Martinez, Dzeko

