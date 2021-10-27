>JUV vs SAS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Serie A 2021-22 between Juventus vs Sassuolo: Serie A 2021-22 action continues with three different games being played simultaneously, and one of these games will see Juventus hosting Sassuolo at the Allianz Stadium on Wednesday, October 27. The home team are currently placed sixth in the Serie A points table. They dropped points after four straight wins as they were held to a 1-1 stalemate by defending champions Inter Milan at the San Siro on Sunday. On the other hand, Sassuolo, are ranked 13th, however, they are on their best run of form currently, having lost just one of their last four games. The Neroverdi overcame Venezia 3-1 to record their second win in their last four games and they will look to take a leaf out of that performance in Turin.

>Serie A 2021-22, JUV vs SAS Live Streaming and Telecast

The Sony Sports Network’s - Sony Six, Sony Ten1, Sony Ten 2 channels will cover the live coverage of matches. While live streaming will be available on their digital platform Sony LIV.

>JUV vs SAS Serie A 2021-22, Match Details

The JUV vs SAS match will be played on Wednesday, October 27 at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy. The game is scheduled to kick-off at 10:00 PM IST.

>JUV vs SAS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Paulo Dybala

Vice-Captain: Domenico Berardi

Goalkeeper: Andrea Consigli

Defenders: Alex Sandro, Leonardo Bonucci, Matthijs de Ligt, Vlad Chiriches

Midfielders: Domenico Berardi, Juan Cuadrado, Manuel Locatelli

Strikers: Paulo Dybala, Federico Chiesa, Gregoire Defrel

>JUV vs SAS Probable XIs

Juventus: Wojciech Szczesny (GK); Juan Cuadrado, Leonardo Bonucci, Matthijs de Ligt, Alex Sandro; Aaron Ramsey, Manuel Locatelli, Rodrigo Bentancur, Federico Chiesa; Alvaro Morata, Paulo Dybala

Sassuolo: Andrea Consigli (GK); Mert Muldur, Vlad Chiriches, Gian Marco Ferrari, Rogerio; Davide Frattesi, Maxime Lopez; Domenico Berardi, Hamed Traore, Gregoire Defrel; Giacomo Raspadori

