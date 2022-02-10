>JUV vs SAS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Coppa Italia match between Juventus and Sassuolo: Juventus will face with Sassuolo on Thursday night in the quarter-final of Coppa Italia 2021-22. The match between Juve and Sassuolo is scheduled to take place at the Allianz Stadium in Turin and it will begin at 1:30 am (IST). Indian viewers will not be able to watch the match as it is not getting televised in the country. The live-streaming of the game is also not available on any platform.

Juve reached the quarters after defeating Sampdoria 4-1 in the round of 16 on January 19 while Sassuolo overpowers Cagliari 1-0 to reach this stage.

Advertisement

Sassuolo have managed just two victories in 17 games against Juve in all competitions since their promotion to Italy’s top-tier in 2013-14. They have lost 12 games while three matches ended in a stalemate.

This is their first meet in the Italian Supercup and both sides will look to win this game to progress further into the tournament.

Juve will come into this game after defeating Verona 2-0 in the Serie A while their opponent suffered a 0-4 loss at the hands of Sampdoria.

>Ahead of today’s Coppa Italia match between Juventus and Sassuolo; here is all you need to know:

>JUV vs SAS Telecast

The Coppa Italia match between Juventus and Sassuolo will not be broadcast in India.

>JUV vs SAS Live Streaming

The Coppa Italia match between Juventus and Sassuolo will not be available to stream live in India. However, fans can follow the match on Juve and Sassuolo’s social media pages.

>JUV vs SAS Match Details

Advertisement

The match between JUV vs SAS will be played on Friday, February 11, at Allianz Stadium. The game will start at 1:30 am (IST).

>JUV vs SAS Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

>Captain: Dusan Vlahovic

>Vice-Captain: Moise Kean

>JUV vs SAS Dream11 Team Prediction

>Goalkeeper: Wojciech Szczesny

>Defenders: Juan Cuadrado, Matthijs de Ligt, Jeremy Toljan, Vlad Chiriches

>Midfielders: Arthur Melo, Weston McKennie, Abdou Harroui

>Strikers: Moise Kean, Dusan Vlahovic, Gianluca Scamacca

>Juventus vs Sassuolo probable XI:

Advertisement

>Juventus Possible Starting Line-up: Wojciech Szczesny (GK); Juan Cuadrado, Matthijs de Ligt, Daniele Rugani, Mattia De Sciglio; Arthur Melo, Adrien Rabiot, Weston McKennie; Paulo Dybala, Moise Kean, Dusan Vlahovic

>Sassuolo Possible Starting Line-up: Andrea Consigli (GK); Jeremy Toljan, Vlad Chiriches, Gian Marco Ferrari, Giorgos Kyriakopoulos; Maxime Lopez, Davide Frattesi, Abdou Harroui; Domenico Berardi, Giacomo Raspadori; Gianluca Scamacca

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.