Juventus 'Could be Relegated to Serie B and Stripped of Scudetto' - Reports

Juventus could be relegated to the second division, which is Serie B, and stripped of their recently won Scudetto and Serie A titles if they are found guilty of false accounting.

Bianconeri’s invoices and financial statements were seized after their offices in Turin and Milan were raided last week.

The investigation relates to a total of 42 transfers, including those of Cristiano Ronaldo, Joao Cancelo, Arthur Melo and Danilo - made between 2019 and 2021.

According to reports, Juventus inflated their players’ values on their accounts and CODACONS, the Italian association for consumer rights, have revealed that an automatic demotion could be a possibility if they are found guilty.

Advertisement

“The accusatory system is very serious and throws a sinister light on the last football championships, also because there has been a real Juventus dominance in recent years, which ended in the past year," president Marco Donzelli was quoted as saying by Football Italia.

“If Juventus were to have illegitimately gained an advantage over rival clubs with operations of this type, then the regularity of the last football championships would fail and, as a consequence, the Federation and the Authority for market competition will have to intervene and sanction those responsible.

“Beyond individual responsibilities, the club will not be exempt from punishment.

or this reason and to protect thousands of fans, we will present a complaint to the Antitrust and the Federal Prosecutor’s “Office asking for the relegation to Serie B for Juventus and the revocation of the last league titles won in the shadow of these potentially illegal operations."

The club also released the following statement: “As necessary, Juventus is collaborating with the investigators and with Consob and is confident that it will clarify every aspect of interest to them, believing that it has operated in compliance with the laws and regulations governing the preparation of financial reports, in compliance with accounting principles and in line with international football industry practice and market conditions."

Advertisement

In fact, this will not be the first time that such a thing has happened in Juve history as they were relegated to in 2006 due to their involvement in the Calciopoli match-fixing scandal and were stripped of their 2004/05 title. They got back up on their first try after starting the 2006/07 Serie B season with a nine-point deficit.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.