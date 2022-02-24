Juventus Striker Kaio Jorge Out for Eight Months After Surgery

Juventus striker Kaio Jorge will be out for approximately eight months after undergoing a knee operation, the Serie A club said on Thursday.

The Brazilian, who has played nine Serie A games this season, picked up the injury during an Under-23s match on Wednesday.

"This morning, at the Sedes Sapientiae clinic, Kaio Jorge underwent surgery following a rupture of the patellar tendon of his right knee," Juventus said in a statement.

"The surgery… was a complete success. The recovery time is approximately eight months."

The 20-year-old joined Juventus from Brazilian club Santos in August 2021.

Juventus are fourth in Serie A on 47 points after 26 matches, nine points behind leaders AC Milan. They travel to Empoli for Saturday’s league match.

