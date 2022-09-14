Juventus vs Benfica Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Juventus failed to start the new Champions League season on a promising note after they endured a 2-1 defeat against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the opening match. The Italian club will now be desperately looking for a victory as they are set to take on Benfica on Thursday. The match between Juventus and Benfica will take place at the Allianz Stadium in Turin.

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri will be wary of his side’s poor defensive show ahead of the match against Benfica. They conceded two early goals against PSG in the Champions League encounter. With just 10 points from six matches, Juventus currently claim the sixth spot in the Serie A standings.

Benfica, on the other hand, clinched a convincing 2-0 win against Maccabi Haifa in their last Champions League fixture. The Portuguese side has been able to showcase a terrific run in the domestic league also. Benfica, the current league leaders, are unbeaten in the Liga Portugal after playing six matches.

Ahead of the Champions League match between Juventus and Benfica, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Champions League 2022-23 match between Juventus and Benfica be played?

The Champions League 2022-23 match between Juventus and Benfica will take place on September 15, Thursday.

Where will the Champions League 2022-23 match Juventus vs Benfica be played?

The Champions League match between Juventus and Benfica will be played at the Allianz Stadium in Turin.

What time will the Champions League 2022-23 match Juventus vs Benfica begin?

The Champions League match between Juventus and Benfica will begin at 12:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Juventus vs Benfica Champions League match?

Juventus vs Benfica Champions League match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Juventus vs Benfica Champions League match?

Juventus vs Benfica Champions League match will be streamed live on SonyLIV.

Juventus vs Benfica Possible Starting XI:

Juventus Predicted Starting Line-up: Mattia Perin, Gleison Bremer, Leonardo Bonucci, Danilo, Juan Cuadrado, Adrien Rabiot, Leandro Daniel Paredes, Fabio Miretti, Filip Kostic, Arkadiusz Milik, Dusan Vlahovic

Benfica Predicted Starting Line-up: Odisseas Vlachodimos, Alexander Bah, Antonio Silva, Nicolas Otamendi, Alex Grimaldo, Florentino Luis, Enzo Fernandez, David Neres, Rafa Silva, Joao Mario, Goncalo Ramos

