Juventus vs Bologna Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Juventus vs Bologna Serie A Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Juventus will host Bologna for a riveting Serie A match on October 3. The Bianconeri haven’t registered a single victory in their last three matches. They were defeated by Monza just before the International break. But pundits will back Juventus to triumph on Sunday. Juventus have lost just one of their last 39 league games against Bologna. Moreover, Juventus will have the home advantage on Sunday.

Nevertheless, Bologna will aim to cause an upset and salvage their fledgling Serie A campaign.

Wojciech Szczesny, Adrien Rabiot, Alex Sandro and Manuel Locatelli are expected to feature in Juventus’ starting XI, while Marko Arnautovic has scored most of Bologna’s goals and will be their key player.

Ahead of the match between Juventus and Bologna, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Serie A match between Juventus and Bologna be played?

The Serie A match between Juventus and Bologna will be played on October 3, Monday.

Where will the Serie A match between Juventus and Bologna be played?

The Serie A match between Juventus and Bologna will be played at the Allianz Stadium in Turin.

What time will the Serie A match between Juventus and Bologna begin?

The Serie A match between Juventus and Bologna will begin at 12:15 am IST, on October 3.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Serie A match between Juventus and Bologna?

The Serie A match between Juventus and Bologna will be telecast on the Sports 18 Network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Serie A match between Juventus and Bologna?

The Serie A match between Juventus and Bologna will be streamed live on the Voot app and JioTV.

Predicted Starting Line-up:

Juventus Predicted Starting Line-up: Szczesny; Bremer, Bonucci, Danilo; Cuadrado, Locatelli, Paredes, Rabiot, Kostic; Milik, Vlahovic

Bologna Predicted Line-up: Skorupski; Soumaoro, Medel, Lucumi; Kasius, Schouten, Dominguez, Soriano, Cambiaso; Sansone; Arnautovic

